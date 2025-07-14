Congress MLC Mallanna's gunman opens fire as Telangana Jagruthi workers storm office

A personal security officer of suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna on Sunday fired in the air to disperse a group of protesters, allegedly affiliated with BRS MLC K Kavitha-headed Telangana Jagruthi, who "attacked" his office at Medipally here, police said. A personal security officer of suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna on Sunday fired in the air to disperse a group of protesters, allegedly affiliated with BRS MLC K Kavitha-headed Telangana Jagruthi, who "attacked" his office at Medipally here, police said.(File Photo)

The Telangana Jagruthi cadre allegedly attacked Mallanna's office in protest against certain "derogatory" remarks he made on Kavitha. Mallanna was present in the office when it was stormed.

Around 25 to 30 activists of Telangana Jagruthi barged into the MLC's office and "vandalised" the furniture, and a scuffle broke out between them and Mallanna's team members.

In the ensuing scuffle, some members of both sides sustained bleeding injuries, police said.

The protesters allegedly assaulted one of the two gunmen of Mallanna and some employees after they were prevented from entering a room where he (Mallanna) was present, prompting the other gunman -- (PSO) to open fire in the air in self-defence, a police official told PTI.

Six rounds were fired in the air by the PSO to prevent the unruly mob, police said.

Television footage showed the PSO firing in the air to disperse the mob after several protesters attacked another gunman inside the premises.

Based on the complaint and counter-complaint received from both parties, a case each was registered against Mallanna and Kavitha and others under sections of the BNS, police said.

In both cases, an investigation has been taken up, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

Speaking to reporters, Teenmaar Mallanna, born Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, alleged that an attempt was made on his life at the instigation of Kavitha.

He claimed that those who stormed his office tried to snatch his gunman's weapon and open fire at him. He said a formal complaint, along with evidence, has been submitted to the police.

He demanded that Kavitha's membership in the Legislative Council be revoked for "instigating a murder attempt."

Mallanna said he would not be intimidated and would continue to work for the welfare of the backward classes.

He was elected to the Legislative Council as a Congress nominee in 2024. However, he was suspended from the party earlier this year over alleged anti-party activities.

A Congress source said Mallanna should be called an Independent MLC.

Meanwhile, Kavitha met Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and submitted a memorandum, alleging that Mallanna made "inappropriate and defamatory comments" against her during a meeting in Sangareddy district.

She urged Reddy to refer the matter to the Council's Ethics Committee.

Addressing the media, Kavitha wondered why Mallanna targeted her when she had made no remarks about him. Just because he belongs to the backward classes, it doesn't mean he can say whatever he wants, she said.

She said Telangana Jagruthi activists had planned a democratic protest against Mallanna's comments, and questioned whether it was justified to fire at them.

"Would you shoot at them for protesting?" she asked.

Kavitha demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy take immediate action and ensure Mallanna's arrest. If not, she said, women across Telangana would believe that the CM supports Mallanna's statements.

"I am no ordinary woman. I am like a spark of fire," she said.

Kavitha said she would approach both the Telangana State Women's Commission and the National Commission for Women with complaints regarding Mallanna's remarks.

She also met IG, Law and Order, Ramana Kumar, and submitted a memorandum addressed to the state DGP.

She said in the memorandum that Telangana Jagruti activists celebrated the state cabinet's approval of 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies. This approval is an outcome achieved through the long-standing efforts of Jagruthi, she claimed.

"In response, Teenmar Mallanna mocked these celebrations and made highly objectionable and personal remarks against me in a public speech," she said.

Such comments not only disturb public harmony but also pave the way for politically motivated verbal attacks on women, she said.

Such remarks discourage women from actively participating in politics, she said.

Kavitha demanded that an appropriate legal action be taken against Mallanna and a case be also registered under Section 74 and Section 79 of the BNS for using "obscene and offensive language with criminal intent to outrage her dignity as a woman."

Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud condemned Mallanna's "inappropriate" comments against Kavitha, saying respecting women is a part of "our culture"

Goud, all the same, said the attack on Mallanna's office was against the law.

Asserting that reservations to BCs as decided by the state cabinet is a Congress initiative, Goud said it is not fair for others to derive political advantage from the issue.

Opposition BRS leader in the Legislative Council S Madhusudanachary, condemned Mallanna's comments against Kavitha. He demanded that Mallanna tender an unconditional apology to Kavitha.