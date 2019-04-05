Congress moves Election Commission with complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah

A delegation of senior Congress leaders on Friday met officials of the Election Commission and issued a slew of complaints which the party said were of importance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress raked up the issue of PM Narendra Modi’s speech at Wardha. “The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population.That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority,” the PM had said.

The party submitted five letters to the CEC raising objections over the PM’s remarks in Wardha, allegations of ‘cash for vote’ scam by BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah’s alleged misrepresentation of facts in his affidavit, electoral malpractices in tribal areas and “unconstitutional” postings of government officers during elections. A spokesperson for the Election Commission declined to comment.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 23:12 IST