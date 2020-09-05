Congress MP Remya Haridas heckled, two held in Kerala

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:42 IST

Congress member of parliament (MP) from Kerala Remya Haridas was allegedly waylaid and verbally abused by a group of workers belonging to the CPI(M) youth wing, Students Federation of India (SFI), on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The police have arrested two SFI workers in the matter.

The state has been witnessing a series of attacks against Congress offices in the wake of the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India activists. While the ruling CPI(M) alleges they were killed by Congress workers, the latter said both lost their lives in a gang rivalry.

In her complaint, the young MP said her vehicle was forcibly stopped and she was showered with verbal abuses by a group of people. She said they forcibly tied a black flag on her vehicle and threatened to eliminate her. She was on way to Kottayam from the state capital.

Also read: ‘PM must explain’ - Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy

“Angry protestors did not consider I am a woman. They showered choicest abuses at me and tried to damage my vehicle. I was literally in tears,” she said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has condemned the attack on Haridas.

Tension is brewing in many parts of the state since the murder of two DFYI activists, Midhilaj (30) and Mohammad Haq (28), on last Sunday. While the Congress disowned the murder saying it was part of a gang rivalry between two groups the ruling CPI(M) insisted that it was a political murder. The Congress party later released the CCTV visuals which showed the deceased also carried lethal weapons and resisted the attack which continued for 15 minutes. State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran said more than 140 party offices were vandalised since Sunday.