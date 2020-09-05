e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress MP Remya Haridas heckled, two held in Kerala

Congress MP Remya Haridas heckled, two held in Kerala

The state has been witnessing a series of attacks against Congress offices in the wake of the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India activists.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Congress MP Remya Haridas.
Congress MP Remya Haridas.(ANI)
         

Congress member of parliament (MP) from Kerala Remya Haridas was allegedly waylaid and verbally abused by a group of workers belonging to the CPI(M) youth wing, Students Federation of India (SFI), on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The police have arrested two SFI workers in the matter.

The state has been witnessing a series of attacks against Congress offices in the wake of the murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India activists. While the ruling CPI(M) alleges they were killed by Congress workers, the latter said both lost their lives in a gang rivalry.

In her complaint, the young MP said her vehicle was forcibly stopped and she was showered with verbal abuses by a group of people. She said they forcibly tied a black flag on her vehicle and threatened to eliminate her. She was on way to Kottayam from the state capital.

Also read: ‘PM must explain’ - Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy

“Angry protestors did not consider I am a woman. They showered choicest abuses at me and tried to damage my vehicle. I was literally in tears,” she said. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has condemned the attack on Haridas.

Tension is brewing in many parts of the state since the murder of two DFYI activists, Midhilaj (30) and Mohammad Haq (28), on last Sunday. While the Congress disowned the murder saying it was part of a gang rivalry between two groups the ruling CPI(M) insisted that it was a political murder. The Congress party later released the CCTV visuals which showed the deceased also carried lethal weapons and resisted the attack which continued for 15 minutes. State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran said more than 140 party offices were vandalised since Sunday.

tags
top news
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
India, China defence ministers agree to give peace a chance but PLA build-up in Ladakh continues
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Andhra Pradesh retains top position in ease of doing business 2019 ranking
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Showik remanded to NCB custody, to be confronted with Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
Railways to start 80 more special trains from Sept 12, reservations from Sept 10
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In