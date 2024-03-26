Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases list of 5 candidates from Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu

The Congress party on Tuesday named five more candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections – four from Chhattisgarh and one from Tamil Nadu. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary in-charge (organisation) KC Venugopal chair a Central Election Committee (CEC).(AICC)

R Sudha has been named from the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu. The Mayiladuthurai constituency was with its ally DMK in the last elections. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had been an MP from this constituency thrice earlier.

In Chhattisgarh, the central election committee of the grand old party has decided to field Shashi Singh from Surguja, Menaka Devi Singh from Raigarh, Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker. Surguja, Raigarh and Kanker are reserved seats for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the tribal-dominated state.

With the latest announcement, the Congress party has named candidates for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, polls for which will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4.

The Congress released its first list for Chhattisgarh earlier this month, giving tickets to former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon, two former state ministers and a sitting MP.

On Saturday, the grand old party named sitting MLA Kawasi Lakhma as the Lok Sabha candidate for Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar (ST) seat, which will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. The party has denied a ticket to sitting MP from Bastar Deepak Baij, who is also president of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

Kanker (ST), Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund, will go to polls on April 26 in the second phase, while the remaining of the seven Lok Sabha seats - Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur will witness polling on May 7.

The BJP has already announced candidates for all 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.