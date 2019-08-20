‘Congress, Nehru responsible for Kashmir mess,’ says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:35 IST

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday blamed the Congress for the trouble in Kashmir and alleged that the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru committed a mistake by introducing Article 370 and was responsible for Pakistan continuing to occupy a part of Kashmir because he declared cease fire.

Chouhan, who is the in-charge of BJP’s membership drive, said when Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession there was no condition of Article 370.

“Congress should tell why the Article 370 was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, which is to be blamed for terrorism and bloodshed in Kashmir,” Chouhan said at a press conference.

“Nehru committed another blunder by declaring cease fire even as our Army was bravely repulsing the Pakistani invaders. Had the war continued for few more days, whole of Kashmir would have been ours,” he said and blamed Nehru for internationalising the issue by taking it to the UN.

The 60-year-old leader said that RSS and BJP fought for 70 years to abrogate Article 370 which Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in 48 hours.

“After Article 370 was repealed, Jammu and Kashmir became integral part of India. The only issue that now remains is that of PoK,” said Chouhan adding that development will also gather pace in the northern state.

The BJP national vice-president said that Congress had no clear stand on Article 370 as a section of leaders was opposing the move to repeal it while others are supporting.

He also slammed Congress for opposing law on triple talaq.

“Congress today is heading toward self-destruction. It’s a sinking ship whose captain (Rahul Gandhi) has fled,” he said.

The BJP leader, however, ducked queries on arrest of his successor Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri by Enforcement Directorate and defense minister Rajanth Singh’s statement on likely shift in India’s No First Use nuclear policy.

Speaking about the party’s membership drive, Chouhan said it was a step towards building a strong nation by reaching out to all the sections of the society.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has added more than 9.5 lakh new members during the membership drive, Chouhan said. Half a dozen retired Army, Navy and Air Force officers from Dharamshal town joined BJP in his presence on Tuesday.

