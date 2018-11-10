Congress offers bypoll seat to ally DMK to cement ties

The Congress government in Puducherry has offered the upcoming bypoll seat to its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in order to cement ties between the parties at the national level.

The Thattanchavady seat in the Union Territory has fallen vacant, following the conviction of the opposition NR Congress legislator, Ashok Anand by a CBI court in a disproportionate assets case. He was convicted and sentenced along with his father, Anandane, a retired PWD chief engineer of the Union Terriory, on October 30. NR Congress is a party headed by former CM N Rangasamy, who had broken ranks with the Congress.

The Puducherry Assembly Speaker V Vaithilingam had declared the seat as vacant and the Election Commission is expected to announce the bypoll date.

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced that the ruling Congress party would leave the Thattanchavady seat for its ally DMK, to contest in the bypoll.

“When bypoll is announced for Thattanchavadi, our alliance partner DMK will contest from there. We will work for the success of the DMK candidate,” Narayanasamy announced at a meeting held at Puducherry.

DMK’s Kaliyaperumal was defeated by Ashok Anand in 2016 elections.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 23:43 IST