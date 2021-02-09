Congress on social media recruitment drive in Tripura to unearth 'truths

With the stated aim of bringing out “hidden truths”, Tripura Congress has laid emphasis on strengthening its social media cell. As part of their decision, the Congress would start a one-month long recruitment drive throughout the state at the earliest.

"We have decided to recruit 100 people from total 60 Assembly constituencies each and 1,000 people from two Lok Sabha seats each for our party's social media cell. The purpose is to intensify protests by unearthing hidden truths that are not reported by the traditional media," Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas told the mediapersons at Congress Bhawan in Agartala on Tuesday.

All India Congress Committee leader and Tripura in-charge Kuljit Singh Nagra told the media that the Congress has taken the initiative since those at variance with the government’s view are being labelled as anti-national, Pakistani or Chinese.

"We don't want to hide our activities from the people and that's why the announcement of the social media volunteer recruitment drive was made in public," he said.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, "The Congress is a party without any voice. We don't feel that their social movement will have any impact in Tripura."