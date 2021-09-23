Congress posts Manmohan Singh's old foreign flight pics, says ‘harder to copy’

The official Twitter handle of the Congress on Thursday posted some old photographs of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on board Air India One. In the photos, the former PM can be seen interacting with the media. "Some photographs are harder to copy," the Congress said. This post comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a photograph on Wednesday from his US-bound flight. "A long flight also means opportunity to go through papers and some file work," PM Modi wrote as the photo shows him engrossed in file work, with the seat next to him occupied by papers and files.

Following PM Modi's photo of working during a long flight, the Congress's post came as a sharp swipe at PM Modi that former prime minister Manmohan Singh used to even address press conferences on his flight. The Congress's tweet went viral in no time, with social media users asking the Congress whether the party used to take so many journalists on former prime minister's foreign tours on taxpayers' money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded the Air Force 1 Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft for the US on Wednesday and reached there on Thursday (Indian time). PM Modi was welcomed at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington by the members of Indian American community on his arrival. "Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi tweeted. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Biden became the President and this will be PM Modi's first face-to-face meeting with Biden. On Thursday, he will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris. On Friday, he will be in New York and address the UNGA before flying back to India.