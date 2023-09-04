INDIA MPs to meet for special Parl session strategy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs on September 5 to discuss a joint strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament, party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said on Sunday. Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

The special session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from September 18 to 22, with its agenda unclear till now.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said: “Kharge ji has called for a meeting of MPs of like-minded opposition parties on September 5.” He added that the agenda for the special House session would be discussed in the meeting.

Venugopal said that Kharge has also called a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group on the same day.

According to Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Raja, who confirmed the participation of his party in the opposition meeting, the MPs will gather at Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital.

“Our party will be there for the meeting where we will discuss the strategy for the special session of Parliament. The discussions will be held at Kharge ji’s residence,” he said.

On Thursday, the government announced the special session, triggering speculation among politicians, analysts and commentators ranging from a Uniform Civil Code legislation and a bill synchronising national and state elections, to legislation reserving seats for women in legislatures and a big-bang celebration of India’s successful moon-landing and G20 presidency, perhaps in the new Parliament building.

There will be five sittings of the special session, Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

The agenda will be finalised once the G-20 Leaders Summit that is happening between September 8 and 10 ends, government officials familiar with the matter said.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu summoned both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to meet for the special session of Parliament. A Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said both Houses will have no Question Hour during the five-day special session.