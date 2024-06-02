Congress questions new rule on counting agents, Election Commission responds

Congress leader Ajay Maken has questioned the new rule not allowing the candidates' counting agents at the assistant returning officer (ARO) tables during the vote counting process. Congress leaders Ajay Maken objected to the counting agents not being allowed at the ARO table. (Hindustan Times)

In a post on social platform X, Maken said,"Candidate's Counting Agents' at the ARO table are NOT being allowed for the first time!!! I have contested 9 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in the past- And this is happening for the first time. If true, this is bigger than the alleged EVM rigging! I am flagging this issue for all candidates! I hope @ECISVEEP rectifies it soon."



Maken's remarks came after the voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday, bringing curtains to the gruelling seven-phased polls.

The seventh phase of polling across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh saw an approximate voter turnout of 62.36 per cent as per the latest trends, the Election Commission said.



Delhi's chief electoral officer responded to Maken's remark, stating,"It is clarified that Counting Agents of Candidates are allowed at the tables of RO/AROs."



The counting of votes for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 4. Polling across 543 constituencies occurred on April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1.



Several exit polls held after the seventh phase of polling have predicted a massive win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Two exit polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



Dismissing the exit polls, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X,"The man whose exit is certain on June 4th has had these exit polls orchestrated. The INDIA Janbandhan will definitely get a minimum of 295 seats, which is a clear and decisive majority."



“The outgoing Prime Minister can remain smug for three days in the meanwhile. These are all psychological games he is masterminding but the ACTUAL results will be very different,” Ramesh added.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.