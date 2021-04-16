Congress' Randeep Surjewala, Digvijay Singh test positive for Covid-19

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said on Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "I have tested +ve for COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self-isolate & take necessary precautions," the chief spokesperson of the Congress party posted on Twitter.

Another senior leader of Congress, Digvijay Singh also tested positive for Covid-19. The leader is quarantined at his residence in Delhi, according to his statement on Twitter.

This comes as the Covid-19 infection is spreading rapidly in the country. On Friday, the country added 217,353 fresh cases, pushing the countrywide tally to 14,291,917. It was the highest spike in daily cases since the pandemic held its grip over the country last year. The death toll stands at 174,308 after 1,185 fresh fatalities.

On April 14, Surjewala targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the raging Covid-19 situation in the country and said the central government has been completely careless and cruel when it comes to ensuring life-saving drugs, providing oxygen and vaccines to Indians. "The Prime Minister is negligent, careless, cruel and callous in tackling Covid-19. The Modi government has jeopardised the lives of Indians by its negligent conduct," news agency PTI quoted him as saying at a press conference.

"The government has been completely careless and cruel when it comes to ensuring life-saving drugs, oxygen and availability of beds, ramping up health infrastructure and ramping up vaccine production. It has proved incompetent in handling Covid-19," he also said.