Congress says PM Modi wants to extract ‘political mileage’ out of Operation Sindoor

The Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported plan to meet only NDA chief Ministers next week is an attempt by the ruling BJP to extract “political mileage” from India's military action under Operation Sindoor. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned why PM Modi will be meeting only NDA chief ministers over Operation Sindoor.(PTI )

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked on X, “The PM has called for a meeting of ONLY NDA Chief Ministers on May 25th to take political mileage from Operation Sindoor. But he now wants MPs from all parties to go abroad as a delegation for explaining India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan.”

Follow live updates on India-Pakistan news here

The opposition party said it would “definitely” be a part of international delegations but questioned the BJP's “double standards” by pointing out that PM Modi will not be meeting Congress chief ministers over Operation Sindoor.

Ramesh alleged that the prime minister and the BJP have been defaming the Congress continuously even as it has called for unity and solidarity among parties during India's military action against Pakistan.

Also read | BJP launches outreach on Operation Sindoor to highlight ‘military success’ against Pakistan

“The Prime Minister has not agreed to call a special session of Parliament that the Indian National Congress has been demanding to demonstrate a collective will and reiterate the resolution passed unanimously by Parliament on February 22, 1994,” the Congress general secretary said.

“Now suddenly the PM has decided to send multi-party delegations abroad to explain India's stand on terrorism from Pakistan. The Indian National Congress always takes a position in the supreme national interest and never politicises national security issues like the BJP does. Hence, the INC will definitely be a part of these delegations,” he added.

Also read | Amid ‘Laxman Rekha’ row, Modi government names Shashi Tharoor in delegation to expose Pakistan on terrorism

Starting next week, the NDA government has planned to send several all-party delegations to several countries in a major diplomatic offensive to expose Pakistan-backed terrorism and highlight India's military action under Operation Sindoor.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is among those key figures who will be a part of one of these delegations. The MPs of various political parties, including from the opposition, have been sounded out by the government and some parties have also given their go-ahead to the presence of their members for the diplomatic exercise.