Home / India News / Congress sends Tripura by-poll candidates’ list to Delhi for approval
india news

Congress sends Tripura by-poll candidates’ list to Delhi for approval

The by-polls will be held in four constituencies in Tripura on June 23. It has been seen as a semi-final ahead of the state assembly elections to be held next year.
84 people including a few leaders from the BJP, CPI-M and TMC joined the Congress in Agartala on Wednesday in the presence of AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang. (File Photo)
84 people including a few leaders from the BJP, CPI-M and TMC joined the Congress in Agartala on Wednesday in the presence of AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 09:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: With barely three weeks left for the by-polls in Tripura, the Congress has sent their list of potential candidates to Delhi seeking screening and approval by the party high command, AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang said in Agartala on Wednesday.

The by-polls will be held in four constituencies, Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Yubrajnagar on June 23.

“We have forwarded the list of our candidates to Delhi for approval. We are hopeful to announce our candidates shortly,” Laitphlang told media persons at the Congress Bhawan in Agartala.

Nearly 84 people including a few leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined the Congress today in the presence of Laitphlang and leaders of the party’s Tripura unit.

The CPI-M announced its candidates soon after the notification for the by-polls was issued on May 30.

The candidates will require to file their nominations latest by June 6 while their papers will be scrutinised on June 7.

Any candidate, if they wish, can withdraw their nominations by June 9, according to a statement released by the Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes will be on June 26.

The by-poll has been viewed as a semi-final ahead of the state assembly elections to be held next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out