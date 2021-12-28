e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress slams BJP, defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

Congress slams BJP, defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

Party general secretary and communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala had told ANI on Sunday that Gandhi was currently travelling on a short personal trip. According to sources, Gandhi left the country on Sunday morning and will be away for a few days.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
“BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,” the Congress General Secretary said.
“BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,” the Congress General Secretary said.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Defending senior leader Rahul Gandhi on his foreign visit ahead of the party’s Foundation Day, Congress on Monday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulging in “low-level politics”.

Party general secretary and communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala had told ANI on Sunday that Gandhi was currently travelling on a short personal trip. According to sources, Gandhi left the country on Sunday morning and will be away for a few days.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits.”

Venugopal also hit out at BJP and said that the ruling party is “targeting” Gandhi because they want to target only one leader.

“BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,” the Congress General Secretary said.

Earlier today, Surjewala told ANI that Gandhi will be back “very soon”.

“We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very soon,” Surjewala said on Gandhi’s absence during celebrations of 136th Foundation Day of Congress.

The statements come after several BJP leaders targetted Gandhi as he flew off to Italy on Sunday amid the farmers’ protest and a day before the party’s foundation day.

tags
top news
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In