Congress slams PM Modi over remarks on Manipur in Rajya Sabha: ‘Astounding claims’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Manipur situation in Rajya Sabha.



In a post on social platform X, Ramesh said Modi had still not visited the crisis-hit state and his claims of normalcy were ‘astounding’. Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Modi over his remark's on Manipur in Rajya Sabha, stating that Modi had still not visited the crisis-hit state and his claims of normalcy were ‘astounding’.(PTI)

In Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Modi said that violence in Manipur was declining and that schools have been reopened in most parts of the state. He also added, that his government was making sure that peace and normalcy would return to the state.

Ramesh said on X, "Today in the Rajya Sabha, after months of absolute silence on the issue, the non-biological PM made the astounding claim that the situation in Manipur is normal."

The Opposition had alleged earlier that the prime minister was deliberately turning his back on the situation in Manipur. The opposition MPs repeatedly chanted slogans related to Manipur during his speech in Parliament.

Ramesh added, “In actuality, the situation is still tense as the MP from Inner Manipur pointed out in the Lok Sabha on 1st July. And the non-biological Pradhan Mantri has still not visited Manipur since it erupted on the night of May 3rd, 2023 -- nor has he met with the political leaders of the state. The President's Address too was silent on the issue."

PM Modi had told the joint sitting of Parliament that 500 people had been arrested and 11,000 FIRs had been filed in Manipur. However, the Congress attacked the government for not letting the second MP from Manipur speak.

Congress MP from Inner Manipur had also stated on July 2, that the Modi government's silence was abnormal and proved to the people of Manipur that they did not matter for the nation.