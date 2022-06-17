Congress stir: Delhi Police file case over ‘assault of cops’

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they had registered a case of rioting, assaulting police personnel and obstructing them from performing their duties, against unknown persons in connection with Wednesday’s protest by Congress leaders and workers, during which tyres were set on fire and barricades were thrown on personnel on-duty. The protests were happening in solidarity with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three consecutive days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) in connection with the National Herald money-laundering case.

Nobody has been named in the first information report (FIR) that was filed at the Tughlak Road police station on Wednesday evening. No arrest was made in the case till Thursday, the police said, adding that they were in the process of identifying the people involved in the violence.

The Congress party had on Wednesday accused the police of entering its headquarters at Akbar Road and lathi-charging party workers, an allegation that was denied by the police. A complaint in that regard was also filed at the same police station. However, the complaint was not converted into an FIR till Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Gugloth confirmed that the FIR at the Tughlaq Road was registered against unknown persons for holding the protest around the AICC headquarters despite no permission was granted and section 144 of CrPC was already imposed in the area.

“The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code’s section 146 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 34 (common intention),” said the DCP.

Police on Wednesday had issued a statement and said that for the past three days senior leaders of Indian National Congress (INC)have been repeatedly informed that any kind of procession and protest is allowed only at designated areas as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

“Despite the suggestions of Delhi police to have the protest at Jantar Mantar , the INC leaders with utter disregard of Supreme Court guidelines and our suggestions have again and again tried to create public disturbances in the area,” the statement released by a police spokesperson read.

The statement said that on Wednesday again some workers of INC had tried to take out procession from the party office and were prevented by police personnel present there from assembling unauthorisedly.

“Some of the miscreants burnt tyres and damaged police barricades which led to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the commuters. Police tried to prevent the situation from deteriorating while maintaining utmost restraint,” the statement read.

The Congress, however, had shared video clips on social media platforms purportedly showing police personnel entering its office premises.