Congress to hold protest at Rajghat against CAA today; Rahul, Priyanka urge people to join them

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 12:13 IST

The Congress party is organising a protest on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), joining the ongoing agitation in various parts of the country sice it was passed by Parliament on December 11.

The protest will be held at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, in central Delhi. The demonstration will start at 3 pm and will continue till 8 pm.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have appealed to all to join them in the protest where the reading of the Constitution will also take place.

“Dear Students and Youth of India, It’s not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re India and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary, also appealed to people to join them at Rajghat in “this fight for saving” the Constitution.

“This country is a collective bond, collective dream. We have nurtured this land with Labour. We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Let us join at 3 PM at Bapu’s memorial at Rajghat and be a part of Constitution recitation,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of destroying the future of the youth and the country.

“Dear Youth of India, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian,” the former Congress chief wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi said the PM and Shah could only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.

Rahul’s attack on the PM and the home minister came as Modi, at a rally in New Delhi, accused the Opposition parties of trying to spread falsehood over CAA and the NRC by inciting the people.

Sixty-three people have been arrested in the last 10 days in connection with clashes with security personnel during the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law in Delhi, while over 150 have been identified and are yet to be arrested, the police said.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and are facing religious persecution there will be given Indian citizenship.