Congress to hold ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rallies nationwide from April 25

The Congress party on Saturday announced a nationwide series of ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rallies, to be held across all states from April 25 to 30. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and MP Ajay Maken during a meeting of the party General Secretaries, in-charges and heads of various departments, at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

The initiative aims to spread the message of social, political, and economic justice, according to PTI.

These rallies are part of the party’s broader 40-day ‘Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan’, a campaign launched to counter what Congress describes as the BJP-led central government’s ongoing assault on the Constitution.

“Today’s meeting of the AICC General Secretaries, Incharges, and Chiefs of Frontal Organizations, held under the leadership of the Hon’ble Congress President, reaffirmed the commitment to move forward with the Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan as resolved in the Ahmedabad and Belagavi declarations,” Congress’s KC Venugopal wrote on X.

While the rallies will be held from April 25 to 30, the wider plan kicks off on April 22 with Pradesh Congress Committees (PPC) executive meetings. The party will also hold district level rallies from May 3 to May 10, while assembly level rallies will be held from May 11 to 17.

From May 20 to 30, the Congress will hold a door-to-door campaign to wrap up the plan.

Congress accuses the BJP of ‘weakening the Supreme Court’

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of deliberately targeting and weakening the Supreme Court, saying it was only telling the party not to frame laws that went against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Slamming the Centre, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that people holding constitutional positions, ministers, and BJP MPs were speaking against the Supreme Court in their bid to weaken the institution.

The Congress only wants the Supreme Court to function independently and neutrally, Ramesh said.

His remarks came after the Congress leader was asked about four-time BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's comment that Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court had to make laws.