Congress to hold 2 Kisan Mahapanchayats in Rajasthan tomorrow with CM Gehlot in attendance
The Congress will hold two Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bikaner and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders on Saturday, sources said.
The mahapanchayats are being held near the four assembly constituencies which are headed for bypolls.
The first 'kisan sammelan' will be held at Pilaniyon Ki Dhani in Dungargarh of Bikaner while the second mahapanchayat will be organised at Matrakundia, Chittorgarh, according to the party sources.
The venue of the first meeting in Dungargarh is close to Churu's Sujangarh while Matrakundia, where the second meeting will be held in Chittorgarh, is near Vallabhnagar (Udaipur), Rajsamand and Sahara (Bhilwara) constituencies.
Bypolls are to be held in Vallabhnagar (Udaipur), Sujangarh (Churu), Sahara (Bhilwara) and Rajsamand.
The bypolls to the four seats in the Congress-ruled state are necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislators. Three of the seats were held by Congress and one (Rajsamand) by the BJP.
