Congress to roll out app to track work of district presidents; pilot project in MP

Bhopal: The Congress party has decided to introduce a mobile application to monitor the work of district presidents on a daily basis, with the pilot to be launched in Madhya Pradesh, party leaders aware of the development said. In case the district presidents fail to update the app at regular intervals, a system will raise a red flag, and state Congress leaders will get in touch with the district presidents. (Representative photo)

The district presidents will be required to inform party leaders at the state and national levels about political activities, including the participation of workers in protests and rallies.

“The application, named India National Congress, will have different systems, including an event management system in which every district president has to enter details of programmes such as the number of people who participated, and pictures and videos of the event,” organisation in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Sanjay Kamle said.

“The district presidents have to respond to every instruction that will be issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the MPCC. The district presidents have been given a code to log in to the application, as it would be confidential,” Kamle added.

In case the district presidents fail to update the app at regular intervals, a system will raise a red flag, and state Congress leaders will get in touch with the district presidents. “In case the district president regularly fails to update on the app and strengthen the organisation, action will be taken against the person,” Kamle said.

A training session is being organised for the newly appointed 71 district presidents on August 24.

“In the session, the presidents will be informed about their responsibilities and strategy. MPCC president Jeetu Patwari will also be present in the training. The new district presidents will be addressed by the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” said Kamle.

However, the party has decided to allow an assistant of the district president to update the app in case the president is not tech-savvy.