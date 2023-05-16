Home / India News / Congress tries to blunt BJP's attack with ‘LoP’ question: ‘Who and by what date’

The BJP is yet to declare the name of the leader of the opposition in Karnataka assembly.

In an attempt to blunt the attack from the BJP amid continued suspense over Karnataka chief minister post, the Congress on Tuesday said people want to know who will be the leader of the Opposition in the southern state.

BJP leaders and former Karnataka chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa.(ANI / File)

In a tweet, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “BJP is very concerned about who will be our Chief Minister in #Karnataka and by when.”

“People of Karnataka want to know who will be the Leader of Opposition and by what date will the BJP choose the LoP.”

The last leader of the opposition from the BJP in the Karnataka legislative assembly was B. S. Yediyurappa, who went on to become the chief minister in 2019 after the coalition government of Congress-JD(S) couldn't survive the defections. Yediyurappa, a prominent Lingayat leader in Karnataka, however, was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai.

It is yet to be seen if Bommai would don the role of the leader of the Opposition or if the responsibility would fall back on Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has arrived in Delhi to meet the top party leaders, a day after he cancelled the visit citing health issues. After arriving at Delhi airport, he did not speak to the media and walked away with folded hands parrying a barrage of questions from reporters. Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are front runners for the chief minister's post and both are lobbying for it.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and is reported to have held discussions over government formation in Karnataka. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, was also present at the meeting.

