Congress tweets ‘wake up BJP’, Twitter users say you first

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 11:34 IST

A day after failing to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the country has been pushed to the brink of economic collapse due to their ignorance. But Twitter users quickly pounced on it to remind the grand old party to focus on itself.

“Wake up BJP! Your ignorance & incompetence is pushing us further to the brink of economic collapse. Drop the arrogance & start working for the people of India,” the Congress said in Twitter post in which it also attached a video which attacks the BJP government at the Centre.

Wake up BJP! Your ignorance & incompetence is pushing us further to the brink of economic collapse. Drop the arrogance & start working for the people of India. pic.twitter.com/v0eMbf783Y — Congress (@INCIndia) February 12, 2020

The nearly two-minute-long video starts with former finance minister P Chidambaram’s speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and goes on to talk about the state of unemployment and GDP growth without citing any survey. The video ends with Chidambaram’s quote that the economy is in the ICU.

Responding to the post, Twitter users asked the Congress to stop targeting the BJP and think about its position.

“Forget about BJP - Think about urself...You are already doomed,” said a Twitter user Alok Gupta.

Forget about BJP - Think about urself...You are already doomed — Alok gupta🇮🇳 (@alokg2k) February 12, 2020

“Unite in the name of religion and giving vote on freebies... the Congress should come forward now. It should stop opposing the BJP and think about the people,” another Twitter user Nimay Dubey said in a tweet posted in Hindi.

Others were more caustic in their response. “You first sleep, others will wake up automatically,” said a Twitter user Bapu.

Tum phle so jao

Baki Sare wake-up ho jaenge😂 — Bapu (@bapuhube) February 12, 2020

Here are some more responses from Twitter users:

आप लोगों को भी कोई चुनाव जीतने का मन है या नैतिक विजय से संतुष्ट हैं? — यक्ष प्रश्न (@Yaksh_Prashna) February 12, 2020

You should tell this to yourself 😀 — Yatin 🇮🇳 (@Yatin_Salvekar) February 12, 2020

Congress need a face and rebrand for coming elections, wake up @INCindia, we need you take up the fights. — puncture wala 2.0 (@AbdulRa08875167) February 12, 2020

Many senior Congress leaders have urged the party leadership to do something after its poll drubbing in Delhi. One of them, Sharmishtha Mukherjee, said that the delay in decision-making led to the dismal performance of the party. She also said that it is time for action and not introspection.

Congress’ Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said the downfall of the party started in 2013. “The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila ji was the CM. The emergence of a new party AAP took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP,” he told news agency ANI.

Accepting defeat in Delhi polls, the Congress on Tuesday vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital. “Our vote percentage (across the elections) has come down from 22 per cent to 5-6 per cent. This is a matter of concern and needs evaluation. The Congress and its Delhi unit have decided to redraw from the grassroots and bring in newer, fresher leadership,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.

The party failed to win a single seat in Delhi, in the second consecutive election. From its peak in 2013, the Congress now stares at sitting at the fringe in the national capital.