Congress veteran Anand Sharma resigns as chief of party's foreign affairs dept: ‘To bring in younger leaders’

Congress’ veteran leader Anand Sharma resigned as the chief of the party’s foreign affairs department on Sunday after heading it for around a decade. He said he did so because the department needed reconstitution and younger leaders. Anand Sharma previously played a key role in negotiations of the Indo-US nuclear deal(File/PTI)

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma expressed gratitude for being entrusted with the responsibility of heading the department for so long and said the committee’s reconstitution will ensure the continuity of its functioning, reported PTI news agency.

He has been the party’s leading face on international affairs for almost four decades.

"As I have conveyed earlier, both to CP and Chairperson CPP, in my considered view, the committee needs to be reconstituted to bring in younger leaders of potential and promise. That will ensure continuity in its functioning,” he wrote in the letter.

"Expressing my gratitude to the party leadership for having entrusted me with this responsibility, I am submitting my resignation as Chairman DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) to facilitate its reconstitution," he added.

Sharma continues to be with the Congress party and is also a member of its highest decision-making body - the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Sharma previously played a key role in negotiations of the Indo-US nuclear deal, advocated for India-specific exemptions at the Nuclear Suppliers Group, and is credited with formalising the India-Africa partnership in a structured manner. He also organised the inaugural India-Africa summit.

Congress colleague’s tribute to Anand Sharma

After Anand Sharma’s resignation, Congress leader Manish Tewari said the former’s understanding of foreign affairs is “astute”. He said that Sharma spent over five decades in service of the Indian National Congress and wished him a “happy and fulfilled life”.

Sharma, along with his party colleagues Manish Tiwari and Shashi Tharoor, were also part of the multi-party Parliamentary delegations sent across the world to put forth India’s perspective on terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

“Had the pleasure and honour of working with @AnandSharmaINC for over four decades. His understanding of Foreign Affairs is astute. Especially on Africa the depth of his knowledge is incisive. As we were together on the same politico- strategic delegation together in End May - early June 2025 we were greatly benefited by his insights. He has spent close to five and a half decades of his life in the service of @INCIndia. Wishing him a very healthy and fulfilling life,” Tewari wrote on X.

(With PTI inputs)