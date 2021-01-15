'Congress will not relent till farm laws are repealed', says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his stand on the three controversial farm laws introduced by the Centre in September last year and said they were "not to help farmers, but to finish them".
Leading a protest outside Delhi's Raj Niwas, Gandhi said the Congress will fight for the rights of farmers and will not give up till the farm laws are scrapped.
Also Read: SC stays farm laws, sets up committee to hear all sides
"BJP government will have to withdraw the laws. Congress will not relent till these laws are repealed," he said.
In an attempt to resolve the standoff between the Centre and farmers, Supreme Court on January 12 stayed the implementation of laws until further notice and appointed a four-member committee to examine them. However, farmers' unions said they would not accept the committee's report as its members were "pro-government".
Meanwhile, the ninth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' leaders to end the impasse over the laws are underway. Eight rounds held earlier failed to bring the two parties on the same page as the government ruled out repealing the laws while the farmer leaders said their 'ghar wapsi' will happen only after 'law wapsi'.
Also Read: 'Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation', says agriculture minister Tomar
The three contentious farm laws are- Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Thousands of farmers are protesting against them on the borders of the national Capital since November 26.
In view of high active caseload the state had sought more vials in the first stage but it was told that in the second stage more vials will be given. Once lauded for its Covid-19 management, now Kerala is the virus hotspot of the country.
The two countries will also work together in the field of telecom security, submarine optical fibre cable system to islands of India.
Nepal is looking to India to provide vaccines as grant assistance for the first phase of its vaccination programme, which requires 12 million doses to cover 20% of its population. Nepal also plans to buy millions of doses from foreign suppliers, including SII and Bharat Biotech.
Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami will participate in the vaccination drive tomorrow in Madurai where a sanitary worker of a hospital is expected to receive the first shot.
The Bihar chief minister reassured that the state's law and order situation is stable and promised a speedy trial.
Tomar also attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her party's stand on the laws. He said that both leaders should clarify if they were lying about these reforms in their election manifesto.
The army chief said India had given a fitting response to the (Chinese) conspiracy to unilaterally change the status quo in the Ladakh theatre where the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have deployed more than 100,000 combat-ready soldiers and advanced weaponry.
