Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday, poll review on agenda

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday to review the party’s performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in four states and union territory of Puducherry. The Congress failed to win Assam and Kerala, and drew a blank in West Bengal.

In Tamil Nadu, it was the junior partner of the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which won the elections in formed the government in the state. The Congress was able to win 18 out of the 25 seats allocated by the DMK. In Puducherry, where it was in power until the government collapsed before the elections, the party lost to the NR Congress-BJP-AIADMK alliance.

In Assam, the grand old party lost to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as former Congress strongman Himanta Biswa Sarma helped the BJP retain power. The Congress-led Mahajot was the main challenger to the NDA in Assam and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

Sonia Gandhi had lamented the party’s performance, calling them unexpectedly disappointing during a virtual meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) on Friday. Gandhi had announced the CWC’s intentions to take the results up for a review during their next meet.

"Unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so. The CWC is meeting shortly to review results," Gandhi had said on Friday.

News agency ANI reported that the prevailing Covid-19 situation will also be discussed at the CWC meeting.

In a meeting on April 17, the party's highest decision-making body had focused on the Covid-19 situation in India. After the conclusion of the two-and-a-half hour meeting, the CWC had released a statement accusing the Union government of "colossal mismanagement in the war against the pandemic". On Sunday, the Congress hit out at the PM Modi government over a study published by the Lancet, publicly calling for his apology and a “clear policy” to deal with Covid-19.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676.