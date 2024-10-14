Congress's Haryana in-charge resigns after party's mega assembly polls defeat

Deepak Babaria, Congress's Haryana unit in-charge, on Monday announced that he has offered to resign from his post, taking moral responsibility for the election results in the state that defied exit polls numbers. Congress’ Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria on Monday said he has offered to resign from his post. (HT file photo)

Babaria said he submitted his resignation to the party's high command shortly after the Congress was defeated in the Haryana assembly polls last week. He also added that the party leadership hasn't responded to the letter yet, PTI reported.

"After the results, I offered to resign. I conveyed to the high command that they could replace me. Due to my health and my moral responsibility in light of the results, I had informed the high command that 'if they deemed fit, they could replace me'," Babaria told the news agency.

The Congress leader also mentioned that after the Lok Sabha election results, he offered to resign as in charge of the Congress's Delhi unit but no decision was made about it.

Cong holds review meeting

The Congress leadership recently held a review meeting to analyse the party's unexpected and sudden defeat in the Haryana Assembly polls. The grand old party also decided to form a fact-finding team to speak with all the candidates to understand the reasons for the setback.

During the meeting, leaders discussed all the possible reasons for the results. They set up the team to investigate and address complaints of "discrepancies" in EVMs, as alleged by party candidates.

Congress alleges EVM fraud in Haryana

The Congress also demanded a thorough investigation into "discrepancies" found in some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes in the Haryana polls.

They requested that such EVMs should be sealed and secured pending the inquiry.

A delegation of top Congress leaders met with Election Commission officials to raise concerns about alleged discrepancies in EVMs during the counting.

They pointed out complaints regarding EVMs functioning at 99% battery capacity, while the average EVMs were found to be operating at 60 to 70% battery capacity.

In the Haryana Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats, halting the Congress' comeback attempt and proving several exit polls wrong. The Congress claimed 37 seats in the 90-member assembly.