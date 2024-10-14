Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi police seize over 1,300 illegal firecrackers, 3 people arrested for sale

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Total 1,323 kilograms of banned crackers were seized from two godowns and the suppliers were arrested as well

The Delhi Police on Sunday, arrested three people linked to the illegal supply of firecrackers and seized more than 1,300 kilograms of illicit firecrackers, reported news agency PTI.

Representative image - The Delhi Police seized more than 1,300 kilograms of illicit firecrackers(Aniphotos Ahmedabad)
Representative image - The Delhi Police seized more than 1,300 kilograms of illicit firecrackers(Aniphotos Ahmedabad)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Kumar said, "Total 1,323 kilograms of banned crackers were seized from two godowns. The owner of both the godowns and the driver who used to supply the crackers were nabbed."

Also Read: DPCC to monitor impact of firecrackers on air quality

After receiving a tip, the police on Friday conducted a raid in Baprola village of outer Delhi and seized a huge cache of illegal firecrackers.

The culprits were identified as Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Atri and Vipin Kumar.

Also Read: MCG forms teams to crack down on banned firecracker sales

Police officials stated that Manoj Kumar had been involved in the sale of banned crackers since the COVID-19 lockdown period. Driver Sanjay Atri would supply the firecrackers.

Also Read: Chandigarh to allot 11 sites for sale of green crackers

These two were the first to be arrested by the police in the operation and were sent to be questioned. They revealed that they supplied crackers in Prem Nagar and Kirari areas of Delhi.

"Both revealed about another godown from where Vipin was arrested. We have launched further investigation into the matter," the DCP added.

The police have registered a case against the three arrested under section 288 BNS and 9B of Explosive Act-1884.

Earlier in September, a man was arrested for allegedly smuggling 65 kg of illegal fireworks into Delhi ahead of Diwali, the police reported.

The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital due to an increase in air pollution and declining air quality during the winter.

The ban will remain in effect until January 1, 2025.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has also launched teams to prevent the illegal supply, storage, and sale of banned firecrackers in order to curb pollution.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On