Delhi police seize over 1,300 illegal firecrackers, 3 people arrested for sale

The Delhi Police on Sunday, arrested three people linked to the illegal supply of firecrackers and seized more than 1,300 kilograms of illicit firecrackers, reported news agency PTI. Representative image - The Delhi Police seized more than 1,300 kilograms of illicit firecrackers(Aniphotos Ahmedabad)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Kumar said, "Total 1,323 kilograms of banned crackers were seized from two godowns. The owner of both the godowns and the driver who used to supply the crackers were nabbed."

After receiving a tip, the police on Friday conducted a raid in Baprola village of outer Delhi and seized a huge cache of illegal firecrackers.

The culprits were identified as Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Atri and Vipin Kumar.

Police officials stated that Manoj Kumar had been involved in the sale of banned crackers since the COVID-19 lockdown period. Driver Sanjay Atri would supply the firecrackers.

These two were the first to be arrested by the police in the operation and were sent to be questioned. They revealed that they supplied crackers in Prem Nagar and Kirari areas of Delhi.

"Both revealed about another godown from where Vipin was arrested. We have launched further investigation into the matter," the DCP added.

The police have registered a case against the three arrested under section 288 BNS and 9B of Explosive Act-1884.

Earlier in September, a man was arrested for allegedly smuggling 65 kg of illegal fireworks into Delhi ahead of Diwali, the police reported.

The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital due to an increase in air pollution and declining air quality during the winter.

The ban will remain in effect until January 1, 2025.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has also launched teams to prevent the illegal supply, storage, and sale of banned firecrackers in order to curb pollution.