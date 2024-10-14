MCG forms teams to crack down on banned firecracker sales

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced the formation of dedicated teams to combat the illegal supply, storage, and sale of banned firecrackers as part of its efforts to curb pollution and ensure safety during the upcoming festive season, said officials on Sunday. This move comes as the MCG ramps up enforcement to prevent a spike in pollution levels across the district. This crackdown is part of a broader effort by the district administration to reduce air pollution. (ANI/Photo for representation)

During a meeting with officials on Sunday, MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar instructed the joint commissioners of all four zones to begin the crackdown next week, officials added. The enforcement teams will work alongside local police to conduct raids in areas where illegal firecracker sales are suspected. These teams aim to shut down warehouses, shops, and other locations involved in selling or storing non-compliant firecrackers.

“Only green firecrackers are permitted for sale, as they are less harmful to the environment. The enforcement teams will ensure that no banned firecrackers are sold, and strict action will be taken against violators. The enforcement teams would operate across the district, focusing on areas known for large-scale firecracker sales, to prevent the sale of illegal goods during the festival season,” said Bangar.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort by the district administration to reduce air pollution during winter months when Gurugram’s air quality often deteriorates. Illegal firecrackers have been a significant contributor to worsening pollution levels in recent years, prompting the administration to adopt more stringent measures this season.

In addition to regulating firecracker sales, Bangar instructed MCG officials to regularly clean garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and ensure that secondary garbage collection points are emptied daily. “It is crucial that we keep our city clean, especially as we approach the festive season. There must be no delays in garbage collection, and all waste must be swiftly transported to the Bandhwari landfill,” Bangar added.

The MCG also plans to install CCTV cameras at key GVPs to monitor illegal dumping. The additional commissioner highlighted the issue of unauthorised waste dumping, noting that it undermines the city’s cleanliness and contributes to environmental degradation. By enhancing surveillance and improving waste management, the MCG hopes to maintain better sanitation standards.

Nijesh Kumar, executive engineer of MCG said, “In preparation for the post-festive season, we have outlined a detailed plan to handle cracker waste efficiently. Special teams will be deployed across the city to ensure that cracker waste is collected and disposed of responsibly. We are also urging residents to cooperate by segregating their cracker waste and ensuring it is placed in designated collection areas.”.

Sandeep Kumar, public relation officer, Gurugram police, said, “We have increased our patrolling frequency this year, especially in high-risk areas where firecracker violations were reported in the past. Last year, we apprehended several offenders and confiscated large quantities of illegal crackers. Those found violating the ban will face strict legal action, including fines and FIRs under relevant sections”.