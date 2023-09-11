News / India News / Congress-TMC rift over G20 dinner? Adhir Choudhury asks reason for Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit

Congress-TMC rift over G20 dinner? Adhir Choudhury asks reason for Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit

PTI |
Sep 11, 2023 06:19 AM IST

The TMC hit back at Congress leader saying that Banerjee is one of the prime movers behind the non-BJP bloc INDIA

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Sunday questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to attend the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of G20 meet in New Delhi, asking if that would not weaken her stance against the Narendra Modi government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP SP Singh Baghel and others during the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu,(Twitter)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP SP Singh Baghel and others during the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu,(Twitter)

The state Congress president also wondered whether there was “any other reason” for the Trinamool Congress supremo to take part in the programme.

The TMC hit back at Choudhury, saying that Banerjee is one of the prime movers behind the non-BJP bloc INDIA and the Congress leader did not need to lecture her about certain protocols to be followed from the administrative point of view.

"When many non-BJP CMs refrained from attending the dinner, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) went to Delhi a day in advance. She attended the occasion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the same room.

“I wonder what prompted her to rush all the way to Delhi to be in the dinner party along with these leaders," Choudhury told reporters here.

Banerjee went to Delhi on Friday, while the dinner party was held the next day.

Choudhury asked, "Is there any other reason behind her attending the occasion?"

Reacting to his statement, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said everyone knows Mamata Banerjee is one of the architects behind INDIA and none can question her commitment.

"Choudhury will not decide when the chief minister of the state will go to attend a dinner on the occasion of G20 as part of the protocol," Sen said.

The BJP’s West Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the Congress and CPIM joined hands with the Banerjee-led party in Delhi against the saffron camp, betraying the people of the state who were “victims of the TMC’s terror”.

"The Congress itself has joined hands with the corrupt TMC in Delhi. It is the BJP which has remained vocal against the corruption of TMC leaders. ED and CBI are raiding against them. The BJP is with the people of Bengal.

"So, people like Adhir Choudhury should explain who is actually cosying up to TMC and doing a disservice to the people of the state," Bhattacharya said.

Banerjee’s flight was scheduled for Saturday, but it was rescheduled to Friday afternoon owing to regulation of flight movements in the national capital, officials said.

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out