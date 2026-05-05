Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife denied bail in ₹200 crore extortion case, gets relief in ED case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Leena Paulose in the ₹200 crore extortion case involving her husband, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, but granted her reprieve in a related money laundering case. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Leena Paulose in the ₹200 crore extortion case involving her husband, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar (Delhi HC website)

"I have rejected the application in the MCOCA case but allowed it in (ED case)," said Justice Prateek Jalan while dealing with Paulose's bail pleas in the two cases probed by the Delhi police and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Delhi Police has booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of ₹200 crore.

The police alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, by posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband, who was in jail in a money laundering case.

Several separate investigations against Chandrasekhar in the country are currently underway.

The police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

The Delhi Police alleged that Paulose, Chandrashekar, and other accused persons used hawala and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime.

The ED subsequently initiated a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the police case.