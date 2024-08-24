Conrad Sangma being treated for typhoid at civil hospital in Shillong: CMO

Shillong: The Meghalaya chief ministers office (CMO) on Friday released a statement saying that chief minister Conrad K Sangma, who has been unwell since Thursday, is currently being treated for typhoid disease at the civil hospital in Shillong. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad k Sangma (File Photo)

A communiqué from the CMO said the chief minister felt unwell on August 22 with a high temperature and severe illness, following which he was initially treated at home while his blood samples were sent for tests.

“However, after blood tests it was identified as scrub typhus and typhoid,” read the statement.

“He has been admitted to the civil hospital in Shillong today due to the persistent high fever. Medications have been provided by the senior specialists”, the statement further read.

Elaborating that the CM’s condition is being closely observed, the CMO informed that although he still suffers from severe symptoms of this climate change disease, his vitals are within normal range and he is being treated under constant supervision.