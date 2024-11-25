Consider allowing physical classes in schools, colleges in Delhi-NCR: SC to CAQM

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region (NCR) and adjoining areas to consider holding physical classes in schools and colleges. The top court, however, refused to relax the anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR. (AFP photo)

A bench headed by justice Abhay S Oka also directed the CAQM to provide air quality index (AQI) figures till Wednesday, when the matter will be heard next, to decide on further relaxations while stating, “Now the question is whether Stage 4 GRAP norms need relaxation. Unless the court is satisfied there is a consistent downward trend of AQI, we cannot permit the CAQM to go down to Stage 3 or 2.”

The bench is expected to take a call again on Wednesday by reviewing the AQI position and comparing it with the figures for the corresponding period in the past few years.

While the ban on construction activity will continue, the bench, also comprising justice Augustine George Masih, directed the CAQM to consider passing decision on various mitigating measures in this regard and ordered the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to provide subsistence allowance to labourers and daily wagers according to a previous order of the court passed in November 2021.

The court decided to make an exception for educational institutions after a petition moved by parents belonging to underprivileged sections of society raised vital concerns over the closure of schools affecting the mid-day meals available to students and the absence of gadgets at home to support online classes.

Under Clause 5 of GRAP Stage 4, the CAQM had directed no physical classes for Classes nursery to XII in Delhi and made it mandatory for the NCR towns of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida). In addition, the curbs on physical classes under GRAP 4 extend even to educational institutions and colleges under clause 8.

Further, the Commission on November 20 amended clause 11 of GRAP Stage 3 to make discontinuation of physical classes up to Class V mandatory for Delhi and the above four NCR towns which are in close proximity to Delhi.

The bench said, “We direct the CAQM to consider relaxation of action in terms of clause 5 and 8 of GRAP Stage 4 (for educational institutions) as well as clause 11 of GRAP 3 measures.”

The court directed the commission to take a decision on this immediately and preferably by end of the day as it said, “We are dealing with people who cannot afford to go to school.”

“The commission will have to consider relaxation based on various reasons as some of the students are deprived of mid day meal scheme as schools and Anganwadis are closed. Large number of students do not have facility for attending online classes and residences of large number of students will not have air purifiers. Thus, there cannot be difference between children being at school or at home”, it said.