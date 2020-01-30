Consider US peace plan, India tells Israel and Palestine

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 06:56 IST

India on Wednesday called on Israel and Palestine to consider the US peace plan for the Middle East in possible negotiations in future for a two-state solution.

New Delhi’s position on the Israel-Palestinian issue was outlined by external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar while responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The proposal, which envisages Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital and a potential Palestinian state with restrictions while also recognising Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territory, has already been rejected by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as a “conspiracy”. Kumar said India has been “consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause” and called for a “two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue”.

He added, “We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties. We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US, and find an acceptable two-state solution.”