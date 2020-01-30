e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Consider US peace plan, India tells Israel and Palestine

Consider US peace plan, India tells Israel and Palestine

New Delhi’s position on the Israel-Palestinian issue was outlined by external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar while responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 06:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference, in New Delhi.
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference, in New Delhi.(Photo: ANI)
         

India on Wednesday called on Israel and Palestine to consider the US peace plan for the Middle East in possible negotiations in future for a two-state solution.

New Delhi’s position on the Israel-Palestinian issue was outlined by external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar while responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The proposal, which envisages Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital and a potential Palestinian state with restrictions while also recognising Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territory, has already been rejected by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as a “conspiracy”. Kumar said India has been “consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause” and called for a “two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue”.

He added, “We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties. We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US, and find an acceptable two-state solution.”

tags
top news
Coronavirus death toll surges to 170, more than 7700 now infected in China
Coronavirus death toll surges to 170, more than 7700 now infected in China
Hizbul man held with Davinder to be probed over Pulwama attack
Hizbul man held with Davinder to be probed over Pulwama attack
Top Khalistani leader’s body may not reach parents in India
Top Khalistani leader’s body may not reach parents in India
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
In ‘Finally Free’, Asia Bibi recounts arrest, prison days, relief of release
In ‘Finally Free’, Asia Bibi recounts arrest, prison days, relief of release
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news