Containers believed to carry radioactive substances from Pak to China seized

The seizure was made at Mundra port in Gujarat on Thursday by a joint team from Indian customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), according to a statement issued on Friday by Adani Port and Logistics
A file photo of the Mundra port in Gujarat where the containers were seized. (REUTERS/File)
A file photo of the Mundra port in Gujarat where the containers were seized.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 02:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Indian authorities have seized several containers believed to contain radioactive substances that were being shipped on a foreign vessel from the Pakistani port city of Karachi to Shanghai in China.

The seizure was made at Mundra port in Gujarat on Thursday by a joint team from Indian customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), according to a statement issued on Friday by Adani Port and Logistics, the operator of the port.

There was no official word on the development from the customs or DRI.

The statement from Adani Port and Logistics said the joint team of customs and DRI “seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo”.

The statement added: “While the cargo was listed as Non-Hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings (which indicate radioactive substances).”

Adani Port and Logistics said the containers “were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India” and “were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China”. The Indian authorities “had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection”, the statement said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) “extended all assistance possible for this operation and thanks the Customs & DRI personnel for their quick and coordinated action”, the statement added.

APSEZ will “continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe”, the statement said, adding the Adani Group “takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way”.

The large port at Mundra is a major gateway catering to northern India and the all-weather facility is India’s largest commercial port.

Friday, November 19, 2021
