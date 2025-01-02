Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Contractor wrote suicide note: Forensics

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi
Jan 02, 2025 07:56 AM IST

The case revolves around the suicide of 26-year-old contractor in Bidar on December 26. The police had recovered a seven-page suicide note from his possession.

The forensic science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad has confirmed that the seven-page suicide letter found near the body of 26-year-old civil contractor was written by him, officials familiar with the matter said.

The forensic science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad has confirmed that the seven-page suicide letter found near the body of 26-year-old civil contractor was written by him (File photo)
The forensic science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad has confirmed that the seven-page suicide letter found near the body of 26-year-old civil contractor was written by him (File photo)

Inspector Basavaraj Teli, in charge of the Bidar Railway Police Circle, stated that the dismembered body found on the railway tracks near Bidar on December 26 was identified as that of deceased contractor. The body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.

“A bag was found beside the body containing the note, which was sent to the Hyderabad FSL for verification. On Monday, the lab confirmed that the handwriting matches the deceased,” he said.

The case revolves around the suicide of 26-year-old contractor in Bidar on December 26. The police had recovered a seven-page suicide note from his possession.

In the letter, he allegedly accused Raju Kapanur, reportedly a close associate of Kharge, of threatening to kill him and demanding 1 crore for awarding a contract. He also alleged that he was cheated by seven others who took 15 lakh as a bribe but failed to fulfil their promises.

On Tuesday, the Bidar Railway Police had submitted all evidence, including the deceased’s mobile phone and the suicide note, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is now handling the case.

Deputy superintendent of police S Lokeshappa said: “We have provided all recovered materials, including the death note and mobile phone, to the CID.”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On