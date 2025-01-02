Contractor wrote suicide note: Forensics

The forensic science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad has confirmed that the seven-page suicide letter found near the body of 26-year-old civil contractor was written by him, officials familiar with the matter said. The forensic science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad has confirmed that the seven-page suicide letter found near the body of 26-year-old civil contractor was written by him (File photo)

Inspector Basavaraj Teli, in charge of the Bidar Railway Police Circle, stated that the dismembered body found on the railway tracks near Bidar on December 26 was identified as that of deceased contractor. The body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.

“A bag was found beside the body containing the note, which was sent to the Hyderabad FSL for verification. On Monday, the lab confirmed that the handwriting matches the deceased,” he said.

The case revolves around the suicide of 26-year-old contractor in Bidar on December 26. The police had recovered a seven-page suicide note from his possession.

In the letter, he allegedly accused Raju Kapanur, reportedly a close associate of Kharge, of threatening to kill him and demanding ₹1 crore for awarding a contract. He also alleged that he was cheated by seven others who took ₹15 lakh as a bribe but failed to fulfil their promises.

On Tuesday, the Bidar Railway Police had submitted all evidence, including the deceased’s mobile phone and the suicide note, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is now handling the case.

Deputy superintendent of police S Lokeshappa said: “We have provided all recovered materials, including the death note and mobile phone, to the CID.”