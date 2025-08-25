‘Contrary to national interest’: Congress's Gaurav Gogoi writes to BCCI over India-Pak Asia Cup match

Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opposing the India-Pakistan cricket match in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The group-stage fixture is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai. Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi (ANI)

Citing the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives on April 22, Gogoi argued that playing cricket with Pakistan would be “contrary to the national interest” given the present bilateral situation.

In his letter to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, he said, “While cricket has always been a sport that brings joy among people, in the context of current India and Pakistan relations, such engagements should not be prioritised over national interest.”

He reminded that “cross-border tensions still persist and we all are aware of the sacrifices of our armed forces,” adding that “in such circumstances, playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan appears contrary to the national interest.”

Gogoi urged the BCCI to take a “clear stand” and avoid engagements with Pakistan “until conditions are favourable and conducive to the nation’s interest.” Earlier, on August 14, he had asked Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to use his close ties with Saikia to press the cricket board to withdraw from the match.

Opposition leaders, including those from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), have also demanded that the government and BCCI call off the fixture. They pointed to Islamabad’s decision to pull out of the forthcoming Hockey Asia Cup in India, arguing the BCCI should act similarly.

They stressed the board “should not focus solely on financial gains but also consider the sentiments of the Indian people.” Gogoi further highlighted that India had dispatched delegations abroad to highlight Pakistan’s role in the Pahalgam attack.

Gogoi refers to PM’s ‘Water and blood cannot flow together’ statement

In his letter, Gogoi also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark made after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. “Even our Honourable Prime Minister mentioned that water and blood cannot flow together,” he said, referring to India’s decision to withdraw from the treaty following the April attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He argued, “Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that undermines the sentiments of the people of India who stand firmly against any compromise on national security.”

He added, “Resuming cricket ties under the present circumstances may dilute the seriousness of national concerns regarding security and diplomacy.”

He further said, “India's stance in global forums and in bilateral relations must reflect unity, strength, and the highest regard for our sovereignty and security.”

‘Focus on real issues’

On Saturday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar hit back at the Opposition’s criticism over the forthcoming India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking to journalists, the NCP leader remarked that instead of focusing on urgent matters such as crop losses from heavy rains or worsening traffic congestion, certain leaders were highlighting “non-issues” like the cricket match.

“Today, there are some vital issues like heavy rainfall, crop damage and traffic congestion. However, members from the Opposition chose to speak on non-issues such as the India-Pakistan match,” Pawar told reporters.

His comments came in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who had questioned the Union government’s decision to permit the Indian team to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup following the Pahalgam terror attack.