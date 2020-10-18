e-paper
Cooperating with Mumbai Police in TRP scam probe: BARC

Cooperating with Mumbai Police in TRP scam probe: BARC

The Mumbai Police had claimed three channels, including Republic Media Network, were allegedly influencing TRP numbers. The channel has strongly denied the allegations.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 04:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Our efforts on combating infiltration are focused on the individual(s) responsible for these activities and we firmly believe that television channels are committed to maintaining a clean and transparent ecosystem,” BARC said in a statement. (HT Archives. Representative image)
         

Hit by the alleged fake TRP scam, TV ratings measurement body BARC on Saturday said it believes channels are committed to maintaining a clean ecosystem and its efforts are focused on “individuals” responsible for infiltrating homes to influence the data. The body said it is cooperating with the Mumbai Police in the probe, which has so far arrested six people for allegedly influencing ratings .

“Our efforts on combating infiltration are focused on the individual(s) responsible for these activities and we firmly believe that television channels are committed to maintaining a clean and transparent ecosystem,” BARC said in a statement.

The Mumbai Police had claimed three channels, including Republic Media Network, were allegedly influencing TRP numbers. The channel has strongly denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami have moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR lodged against the channel in the alleged fake TRP scam.

The petition has also sought a direction to transfer the case to the CBI.

