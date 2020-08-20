Cop shoots man dead in Delhi’s Rohini

delhi

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:23 IST

A Delhi Police head constable shot and killed a 30-year-old gym owner on Thursday morning in Rohini’s Budh Vihar. Senior police officers said prima facie the murder appears to be the fallout of personal enmity. The policeman has been dismissed from duty and arrested. An investigation is underway, they said.

The police identified the deceased man as Deepak Gehlawat, 30, a resident of Dwarka Mod.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6am when Gehlawat and the head constable Surender Kumar met in his Brezza car. “An altercation took place and the two got into a scuffle, during which Kumar shot Gehlawat twice using his service pistol. He died instantly,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said that as soon as the incident was reported, the head constable was arrested. “He has been dismissed from his job and is under arrest. We are interrogating him to find out why he murdered the man. We are yet to establish the sequence of the incident,” he said.

A forensics and crime team was also rushed to the spot. Police said they seized the weapon Kumar used, adding that he was posted to the Shahbad Dairy police station.