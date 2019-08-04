Cop shot dead outside Mohail nightclub after heated argument with accused

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:19 IST

A 23-year-old police commando and a member of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s security wing was shot dead outside Mohali night club early Sunday, officials said.

According to a police officer, the accused Charanjit Singh alias Sahil who is based in Amritsar allegedly shot Sukhwinder Kumar in his chest at point blank range with his pistol after a brawl in the Walking Street Club and Disc.

Sukhwinder Kumar died on the spot and the accused fled in his Audi car.

Police said the deceased who hailed from Rorawali village of Ferozepur district, had gone to the club with five friends. They had heated argument on the dance floor with another group which included Charanjit Singh and even exchanged blows. Bouncers at the club then asked both the groups to leave.

“Both the groups were known to each other and after they came out of the club, they again fought and Sahil took his pistol from his car and fired point blank at Sukhwinder Kumar, who was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali where he was declared brought dead,” investigating officer Rajesh Hastir said.

He also said that Sukhwinder was a regular at the club and was residing in the commando complex in the city. Police have registered a murder case against the accused.

Tirath Singh, friend of deceased said, the accused fired several rounds but one bullet hit Sukhwinder’s chest and he died on the spot. “He was very quiet and sober person and we fail to understand, how all this happened,” he said.

Sukhwinder Kumar joined the police force in 2017. He was only son of his parents and had two sisters.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramandeep Singh, said, “Charanjit Singh alias Sahil had two houses in Amritsar, which he recently sold and moved to some place Kharar. We have the license number of his Audi car in which he fled. We are hopeful of arresting him soon.”

Police have also questioned the girlfriend of the accused and detained her.

The police have also detained owners of Walking Street – Sajan Mahajan and Akshay Kumar for running the club beyond its closure time.

In July last year, police had registered a case under against the club’s owners for running it after the specified closing time. A case was also registered for serving liquor alcohol meant to be sold in Chandigarh only.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 12:48 IST