Cop suspended to ensure fair probe into alleged Kashmir custodial dead

Muslim Muneer, who was called to a police station in a theft case, allegedly died of custodial torture, his family alleged and provoked outrage
(HT Photo)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 04:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was on Monday suspended to ensure a fair probe into the alleged custodial death of a 21-year-old man in Srinagar.

In a statement, police said Muneer was called to the station on the basis of CCTV footage showing two men stealing a scooter. It added Muneer seemed to be under “the influence of drugs” at the time of reporting at the station. “Considering these facts within a couple of hours on the same day afternoon, he was handed over to his family members with all legal formalities. Later it came to fore that he died...”

Muneer’s family alleged he died because of torture in custody and was handed over to them claiming he was unconscious. The family also held a protest on Saturday.

Police said inquest proceedings were started to find out the reason for the death and that Muneer’s post-mortem report was awaited. “...Inquiry into the matter has started and one official of the Nowgam police station has been placed under suspension for a fair and transparent inquiry.” Police promised a professional and transparent probe.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M Y Tarigami was among the politicians, who called for a credible and time-bound inquiry into the incident.

Monday, July 11, 2022
