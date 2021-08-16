COP26 chief Alok Sharma begins 3-day visit, India’s role at climate summit on radar

UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 President Alok Sharma on Monday began a three-day visit to India for discussions with ministers and leaders from industry and civil society on collaboration on climate action.

Sharma’s meetings in New Delhi will focus on India’s role in helping to ensure the success of the climate change summit to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow in November.

With fewer than 100 days to go until the summit, Sharma’s in-person visit represents the UK’s commitment to raise global ambition on climate action for a balanced and inclusive outcome at COP26, the UK high commission said in a statement.

Sharma said: “India has a vital role to play as the world comes together in Glasgow to demonstrate renewed action under the Paris Agreement. India’s leadership, including through the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), is hugely important as we look to build global resilience ahead of COP26 and beyond.”

All countries, including the UK and India, have an opportunity to build back greener from the Covid-19 pandemic, and providing climate resilient jobs that also promote economic growth and will lead to a “green industrial revolution that also makes financial sense”, he added.

During his meetings with key stakeholders, Sharma is expected to point to the role India can play at the summit “through profiling its ambitious domestic plans and by joining the growing number of countries who have updated their 2030 emissions targets under the Paris Agreement”, the statement added.

The UK has called on all G20 countries to sign up to net zero, set out clear plans to cut emissions by 2030, and commit to ending coal power, transitioning to electric vehicles, and restoring nature, with the richest nations providing financial support to the rest of the planet to go green.

The UK and India currently work closely together on issues such as research and innovation for a clean energy transition and to improve global resilience through bodies such as ISA, CDRI and Green Growth Equity Fund.

Sharma holds the post of minister of state at the UK Cabinet Office and this is his second visit to India in 2021. He is expected to meet environment and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav and power and new and renewable energy minister RK Singh.

UK high commissioner Alex Ellis described the COP26 summit as “our last best chance to set the world on the path towards a global warming limit of 1.5 degrees”. He added, “India is already taking impressive action, for example on renewables. With most of the infrastructure that India will need by 2040 yet to be built, it can lead the way in new clean technology and infrastructure.”

The UK will host the UN climate change conference in partnership with Italy. The UK is already setting an example on climate action with a legally binding target to cut emissions to net zero by 2050, and it has committed to doubling its international climate finance to at least £11.6 billion over the next five years to help developing countries to take action.

Climate is one of the pillars of the India-UK 2030 roadmap, and the two countries co-chair CDRI and promote disaster resilient infrastructure planning, development, policy and financing across the world.