COP30 restored faith in multilateralism, reaffirmed India’s leadership: Bhupender Yadav

The establishment of a two-year work programme on Paris Agreement’s Article 9.1, which mandates developed countries to provide resources to developing nations for climate action, was a significant outcome at the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil’s Belém. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, who led India’s delegation at COP30, said the development re-anchors the global climate finance debate in the actual legal obligations of developed nations under the agreement. In an interview with HT, Yadav added COP30 restored faith in multilateralism as developing countries see a structured process capable of holding developed nations accountable for the first time in years. Edited excerpts: Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav led India’s delegation at COP30. (Sourced)

What is India’s impression of the Global Mutirão cover decision focusing on cooperation and implementation, and the Belem political package on negotiated decisions on climate actions?

India welcomes the Global Mutirão cover decision and the Belém political package as balanced and forward-looking outcomes. COP30 has fully met our expectations and strongly reaffirms India’s leadership and commitment to climate multilateralism. India played a central role in shaping the Mutirão decision, demonstrating that multilateralism is working and must remain the foundation of global climate action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in unequivocal terms that the fight for a greener tomorrow must be just and equitable. I am glad the 29 decisions of COP30 clearly reflect India’s priorities for climate finance, including adaptation finance, adaptation, technology implementation programme, just transition, and concerns regarding unilateral trade measures.

By leading the like-minded developing countries, India secured a new two-year work programme under Article 9.1 to refocus attention on the legally binding finance obligations of developed countries. Our persistent efforts also advanced global discussions on unilateral trade measures.

India’s key expectations on the Global Goal on Adaptation—flexibility, voluntary nature of indicators, nationally determined indicators, no extra reporting burdens, and continued technical refinement—are all embedded in the COP30 outcome. We also ensured the establishment of the Technology Implementation Programme and a new institutional arrangement for just transition, reflecting developing-country priorities.

Overall, COP30 has delivered on India’s core objectives, that is, promoting inclusivity, safeguarding the interests of developing nations, and strengthening trust in the multilateral process.

One of India’s main asks was the implementation of Article 9.1. Do you think the work programme on 9.1 addresses that effectively?

COP30 marked a decisive victory for India and the developing world. The Work Programme on Article 9.1 brings the focus on the critical pillar of the Paris Agreement, that is, the developed countries shouldering responsibilities they have long evaded. For years, developed countries diluted their obligations by emphasising on involvement of all non-state actors for mobilising climate finance. They kept blocking any substantive discussion on real, grant-based public finance. This development firmly re-anchors the global climate finance debate in the actual legal obligations of developed nations under the Paris Agreement.

Developing nations broadly welcomed the decision, viewing it as a long-overdue correction of historical imbalances. Many countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America underscored that predictable, adequate, and grant-based public finance is essential for equitable climate action and for safeguarding development priorities. They emphasised that COP 30 has opened long-blocked pathways to additional public financial resources, enabling them to pursue mitigation and adaptation without compromising poverty eradication or growth needs.

For the first time in years, developing countries see a structured process capable of holding developed nations politically accountable. COP30 has not only reaffirmed equity and climate justice, but it has reset the terms of global climate finance negotiations in favour of the developing world.

Do you think the Belem political package addresses the concerns of the Global South? What is India’s view on calls to triple adaptation finance by 2035?

COP30 has fully aligned with India’s aspirations, offering a powerful endorsement of our leadership and unwavering commitment to climate-focused multilateral cooperation. Under India’s leadership, the 29 consensus-based decisions echo the Global South’s core priorities, ranging from climate and adaptation finance to technology, just transitions, and concerns over unilateral trade measures.

India was instrumental in driving the Mutirão decision, underscoring that the multilateral process is functioning effectively and must continue to anchor global climate efforts. In India, adaptation financing has thus far been met largely through domestic budgetary resources, reflecting our sustained commitment to building climate-resilient systems despite competing developmental priorities. India vociferously called for the urgent need for a substantial scaling-up of international adaptation finance flows to developing countries. The fulfilment of climate finance commitments by developed countries is both a matter of equity and an obligation under the UNFCCC [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] and the Paris Agreement. In this spirit, which is consistent with India’s efforts to mobilise adaptation finance, India welcomes the decision to triple adaptation finance by 2035.

What are India’s views on the Global Implementation Accelerator proposal and the Belem Mission for 1.5°C to encourage higher ambition in national climate plans (NDCs)?

The Global Implementation Accelerator has been established to respond to the urgency, gaps, and challenges that persist in global climate action. It aims to accelerate implementation, strengthen solidarity, and enhance international cooperation. Crucially, it supports countries in delivering on their NDCs and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).

Similarly, the Belém Mission for 1.5°C is designed to enhance ambition and enable effective implementation of NDCs and NAPs. It focuses on accelerating action across both mitigation and adaptation, supported by international cooperation and scaled-up investments.

Both the Global Implementation Accelerator proposal and the Belém Mission for 1.5°C form key elements of the Global Mutirão and the cover decision. India welcomes this decision. We see it as a balanced and constructive outcome, particularly in the interest of the Global South.

Paragraphs relating to the Global Implementation Accelerator and the Belém Mission for 1.5°C were finalised after an intensive day-long negotiation process. India, as a leading voice for the LMDC [Like-Minded Developing Countries] and BASIC [coalition of emerging economies Brazil, South Africa, India, and China] groups, played a significant and proactive role in achieving this consensus

How does India see the roadmaps announced outside of negotiations on roadmaps for the phaseout of fossil fuels in a just, orderly, and equitable manner, and for an end to deforestation?

India’s position remains clear and consistent on these two initiatives, which are outside the UNFCCC processes. We have taken note of the Belém Roadmap on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels. We are of the view that global energy transitions must be just, equitable, and cognisant of national circumstances.

India has repeatedly emphasised that the pathways for shifting away from fossil fuels cannot be uniform and must allow developing countries to ensure energy security, economic growth, and poverty eradication.

India welcomes the COP30 Presidency’s Belém Roadmap on Forest and Climate as a constructive step toward strengthening global cooperation to halt and reverse deforestation. Protecting natural ecosystems remains a shared responsibility, and India stands ready to work with all partners to build resilient, sustainable forest landscapes.

COP30 also saw the launch of the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), which will be a long-term, results-based mechanism to incentivise verified conservation of standing tropical forests. With over $6.7 billion planned for mobilisation in its first phase and endorsement by 60-plus countries, the TFFF establishes an important global capital base for forest protection. India is proud to endorse this initiative and views it as an important contribution to safeguarding global ecological balances while supporting developing forest nations.

When is India’s NAP and NDC update expected?

India would be declaring its NDCs for 2031-2035 and the NAP on time.