Cops paste summons on Azam Khan’s residence

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:49 IST

The Rampur police on Friday pasted a court notice on the house of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, asking him to appear before the court on September 11. As many as 80 cases have been registered against Khan and arrest warrants issued in three cases.

Rampur superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma confirmed that the summons was pasted on Khan’s house as nobody in his family was willing to receive it.

The Rampur MP has been summoned by additional chief judicial magistrate (I) to appear before him on September 11 in a case registered against him in 2010 in connection with giving a false statement during election campaigning.

Other cases, in which an arrest warrants have been issued, include the one in which Khan allegedly made derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jaya Prada during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Khan has been denied anticipatory bail in five other cases.

On Friday, the Rampur electricity department slapped a fine of ₹30 lakh on Khan’s wife Tazin Fatima, also a lawmaker. A team of the electricity department raided the ‘Humsafar’ resort, owned by Khan’s kin, following a complaint against it by local BJP leader Akash Saxena and registered a case of electricity theft against Fatima. The officials also found that 33,870 unbilled units and imposed a fine of ₹3 million, which includes ₹340,000 compounding fee and ₹2.62 million of revenue arrears.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 04:49 IST