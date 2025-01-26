Cops who thwarted Amarnath Yatra attack among awardees

On the eve of Republic Day, the Union government on Saturday announced Gallantry and Service medals to 942 personnel from police, fire, home guard and civil defence and correctional services. The awardees include former J&K IG Vijay Kumar and ex-SSP Rakesh Balwal, credited with eliminating a Pakistani terrorist in Srinagar in June 2022, preventing an Amarnath Yatra attack.(ANI)

A statement from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said that 95 Medals for Gallantry have been awarded this year, with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bagging the most with 19 followed by Jammu & Kashmir police with 15.

“Among the majority of the 95 gallantry awards, 28 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 28 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region, three personnel from North-East and 36 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action,” the statement said.

The list of awardees include former Jammu & Kashmir inspector general (IG) Vijay Kumar and former senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balwal, who were instrumental in eliminating a Pakistani terrorist and his Kashmiri associate in Bemina area of Srinagar in June 2022, thwarting a potential attack on the Amarnath Yatra.

Kumar is currently posted in Delhi police while Rakesh Balwal –– who investigated the 2019 Pulwama attack during his stint in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) –– is deployed in Manipur.

“Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned,” the statement said.

Among senior officers in the central investigation and intelligence agencies, NIA IG Amit Kumar and deputy director in ministry of home affairs Akash Jindal have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service while Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) joint director Ghanshyam Upadhyay received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

“President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty,” the statement read.

In total, 101 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and 746 Medal for Meritorious Service have been awarded, the ministry said.