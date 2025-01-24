Republic Day 2025: Who is Ekta Kumari from Jammu and Kashmir, set to lead NCC girls' contingent on Kartavya Path?

Ekta Kumari, an NCC cadet from Jammu and Kashmir will lead the National Cadet Corps girls' contingent at the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Sunday. Ekta Kumari from Jammu and Kashmir will lead the NCC girls' contingent at the Republic Day parade.

A BSc student at Gandhi Nagar Government College for Women, Ekta is a leading cadet of the NCC's First Jammu and Kashmir Naval Unit and hails from Akhnoor in Jammu district.

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that this achievement has become a source of great pride for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Ekta found inspiration in her father, a retired soldier of the 12 Jammu and Kashmir (JAK) Light Infantry, which sparked her early desire to serve the nation.

Bartwal said that Ekta began her schooling at Army Public School in Akhnoor, where her deep interest in the armed forces motivated her to join the NCC during her college years.

He added that Ekta displayed unwavering determination and excelled in social work and adventure activities from her very first year in the NCC.

“Becoming the Parade Commander of the All India Girls Contingent at Kartavya Path is the proudest moment of my life. This victory belongs to my family, my unit, and the entire Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region,” Ekta said.

She attributed her achievements to the support of her mentors and trainers, including her associate NCC officer (ANO) and instructors, who guided her during her preparation.

She also expressed her gratitude to Lieutenant Colonel Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder, and the team at the Nagrota NCC camp for honing her skills.

“Her extraordinary accomplishment not only highlights the potential of the youth from Jammu and Kashmir but also serves as an inspiration for others to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work,” said Bartwal.

Preparations for the Republic Day parade, January 26, begin in July, a year in advance. Participants are officially notified of their involvement and must arrive at the venue by 3 am on the day of the parade. By that time, they will have undergone around 600 hours of practice.

