Core committee meet: BJP will finalise MLC polls’ list in 2 days, says CM

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit will finalise the list of probable candidates for the upcoming election for the upper house of the state legislature in the next couple of days.

“By tomorrow (Wednesday) or day after, we will finalise the list and send it to the parliamentary board,” Bommai said after the BJP’s core committee meeting in Bengaluru.

He said there were two to three names coming up in each constituency which was discussed in the meeting but that the party would hold more consultations in the coming days.

The chief minister said the party has already received a report from the districts which was discussed in the core committee meeting but more such consultations would be held with district officials, the respective Lok Sabha member and the BJP president among others before arriving at a final list.

Bommai is scheduled to depart for Delhi on Wednesday and is expected to discuss the probable candidates with the national leadership of the party among other issues with central leaders.

The statements come on the day the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the polls for the 25 seats that will become vacant on January 5 next year, will be held on December 10.

There are several probable candidates who continue discussions with the saffron outfit to switch sides that lends to the trend of defections in Karnataka’s political landscape. “There have been discussions (on probables coming from other parties) but no final decision has been taken on it yet,” Bommai said.

The term of 25 members of the upper house of the state legislature will end on January 5.

The BJP is hoping to secure its position and increase its numbers from 32 to get a majority in the upper house to help key legislations pass without much opposition or hurdles in the process.

The BJP has 32, the Congress has 29 and the JD(S) has 12 seats in the upper house.