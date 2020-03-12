Coronavirus: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:40 IST

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all movie theatres will remain shut till March 31, according to ANI. The Delhi government also declared the coronavirus an epidemic.

Schools and colleges where exams are currently not being conducted will also remain shut in Delhi.

While addressing the current situation of the virus in Delhi, Kejriwal said that as a precautionary measure to control of coronavirus spread, all the public places in the city will be disinfected.

“Disinfecting all public places, including govt, pvt offices and shopping malls, has been made compulsory,” Kejriwal said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India, including foreign nationals, shot to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens.

As a measure to tackle the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no central government minister will travel abroad in the coming days.

“Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings,” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, India suspended most visas including visa-free travel facility extended to Indian-origin foreigners from Friday to 15 April in an effort to stop instances of incoming travellers spreading the infection in the country.