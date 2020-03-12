e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

Coronavirus: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

While addressing the current situation of the virus in Delhi, Kejriwal said that as a precautionary measure to control of coronavirus spread, all the public places in the city will be disinfected.

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian private security men wear masks outside a closed movie theatre in India after coronavirus outbreak.
Indian private security men wear masks outside a closed movie theatre in India after coronavirus outbreak.(AP photo)
         

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all movie theatres will remain shut till March 31, according to ANI. The Delhi government also declared the coronavirus an epidemic.

Schools and colleges where exams are currently not being conducted will also remain shut in Delhi.

While addressing the current situation of the virus in Delhi, Kejriwal said that as a precautionary measure to control of coronavirus spread, all the public places in the city will be disinfected.

“Disinfecting all public places, including govt, pvt offices and shopping malls, has been made compulsory,” Kejriwal said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India, including foreign nationals, shot to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens.

As a measure to tackle the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no central government minister will travel abroad in the coming days.

“Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings,” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, India suspended most visas including visa-free travel facility extended to Indian-origin foreigners from Friday to 15 April in an effort to stop instances of incoming travellers spreading the infection in the country.

tags
top news
Coronavirus: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Coronavirus: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘Stay put wherever you are’: Govt advises Indian nationals in coronavirus hotspots
‘Stay put wherever you are’: Govt advises Indian nationals in coronavirus hotspots
RBI prepared to deal with coronavirus impact on economy, markets
RBI prepared to deal with coronavirus impact on economy, markets
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news