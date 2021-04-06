IND USA
LIVE: Brazil records over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 13 million
File photo: A healthcare worker takes swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Live

LIVE: Brazil records over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 13 million

The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at nearly 131.7 million, while the death toll is nearing the three million mark, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 06:19 AM IST

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 12,589,067 as the Union health ministry on Monday reported that 103,558 new cases were detected in the country in the preceding 24 hours, along with 478 related deaths. This is the first time that more than 100,000 fresh infections have been reported in the country in a single day. This also makes India the only country, after the United States, to log that many cases in a 24-hour span.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

India's infection tally is the third-highest globally, behind that of the US and Brazil, respectively. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the US' tally stands at over 30.7 million, Brazil's exceeds 13 million. The US also has the highest death toll due to the viral disease, the tracker shows. Brazil, Mexico and India, in that order, have the next highest death tolls due to Covid-19.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 06, 2021 06:19 AM IST

    Over 80 cases of British Covid-19 strain found, says Russia

    More than 80 cases of the British Covid-19 variant have been registered in Russia, all of them are imported cases, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has said.

  • APR 06, 2021 05:45 AM IST

    Brazil records over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases

    Brazil recorded 28,649 new Covid-19 cases and 1,319 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry has said. Infection tally tops 13 million, while death toll rises to 332,752.

e-paper
File photo: A healthcare worker takes swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
The matter will be next heard on April 12.(PTI)
india news

‘It’s pvt property’: SC not keen on staying INS Viraat dismantling

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 05:35 AM IST
  • The top court stayed the dismantling of the decommissioned warship on February 10 on a plea made by a private firm, Envitech Marine Consultants, that it intended to convert the warship into a maritime museum.
Heavy rush of shoppers at Sarojani Nagar Market amid rising coronavirus cases, in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

Delhi mulls night curfew, PM Modi to meet CMs as wave surges

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 05:29 AM IST
  • Across the nation, the figures reported from weekend testing was lower than that of Saturday’s, but the country has surpassed the peak seen in the first wave in September.
Home Minister Amit Shah vists those injured budring an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh, in Raipur. (PTI)
india news

Decisive turn in fight against Maoists: Amit Shah

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 05:21 AM IST
  • The jawans were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region as the ultras ambushed the forces after possibly luring them to an area near the Bijapur-Sukma border.
It will be mandatory for the HCW/FLW to produce the original photo-ID card being used for vaccination and a copy of the employment certificate.
india news

Centre allows registrations for health workers only at govt vaccination sites

ANI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 04:34 AM IST
This move has come after the Centre uncovered instances of vaccination of ineligible beneficiaries in the name of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs)at some Covid-19 vaccine centres.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (Image: Ministry of foreign affairs, Russia)
india news

‘Russia closely watching LAC developments’: Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 03:13 AM IST
  • In an interview, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov also outlined Russia’s priorities for engagements with India during the year, including the annual summit to be held in India and other engagements.
A health worker preparing a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from a Covishield vaccine vial.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Vaccine is our best hope’: Doc leads the way in battle against hesitancy

By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 05:00 AM IST
  • Doctor Mohanty said he never had any doubts about the need to get the shot, even though he had already been infected with Covid-19.
HT Image
india news

Ed attaches 165-cr assets of anup majee in coal mining case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached properties worth 165 crore belonging to Anup Majee, the alleged mastermind in West Bengal illegal coal mining scam, in which several Trinamool Congress leaders are under the scanner of central agencies
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari(Ht photo)
india news

100 armed cops leave for Punjab to bring Ansari back to UP jail

By HTC/Agencies, Lucknow, Banda
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 03:51 AM IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party legislator from Mau will be lodged in Banda jail where the CCTVs were being installed and repaired.
The court gave CBI two months to complete its inquiry and place a report before it.
india news

SC raps CBI over delay in filing appeal in graft case

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 03:29 AM IST
“Why is CBI so incompetent when it considers itself to be the premier investigating agency?” a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked additional solicitor general RS Suri, who appeared for the central agency.
HT Image
india news

Sonia appeals to kerala voters to bring UDF govt, ‘strengthen the Cong nationally’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:24 AM IST
New Delhi Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Kerala to vote for the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in the assembly elections in the state and “strengthen the Congress nationally”
Indian Navy ships INS Satpura, INS Kiltan along with the P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft are taking part in three-day exercise.(PTI)
india news

Quad navies join France-led drills in Indian Ocean Region

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 05:51 AM IST
India, the US, Japan and Australia constitute the Quadrilateral security dialogue or Quad.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.(PTI)
india news

Rafale deal: Cong, BJP trade barbs as report says €1 mn paid to ‘middleman’

By Rahul Singh and Saubhadra Chatterjee, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 02:01 AM IST
India ordered the jets in September 2016 as an emergency purchase through a government-to-government deal.
Security force personnel patrol after an attack by Maoist fighters in Bijapur in the central state of Chhattisgarh.(REUTERS)
india news

Maoist attack: Sikh jawan uses turban to help injured colleague

By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 05:49 AM IST
Speaking to reporters here, Singh said: “Heavy firing was going on from the two sides and suddenly, I saw Dubey sustained injuries on his leg and was bleeding excessively. I took off my turban and tied it around his wound just to stop the bleeding. Later, I also sustained bullet injuries.”
Heat wave conditions were recorded in many parts of the country in March with severe heat wave at isolated places occurred over West Rajasthan during March 29 to 31.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
india news

India records third warmest March in 121 yrs: IMD

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The temperatures were above normal in all subdivisions of northwest, central, eastern and north-eastern India but in parts of peninsular India they were below normal.
