LIVE: Brazil records over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 13 million

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 12,589,067 as the Union health ministry on Monday reported that 103,558 new cases were detected in the country in the preceding 24 hours, along with 478 related deaths. This is the first time that more than 100,000 fresh infections have been reported in the country in a single day. This also makes India the only country, after the United States, to log that many cases in a 24-hour span.

India's infection tally is the third-highest globally, behind that of the US and Brazil, respectively. According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the US' tally stands at over 30.7 million, Brazil's exceeds 13 million. The US also has the highest death toll due to the viral disease, the tracker shows. Brazil, Mexico and India, in that order, have the next highest death tolls due to Covid-19.