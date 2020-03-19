Coronavirus death: Indian in Iran, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:25 IST

India on Thursday confirmed one of its nationals infected by the Coronavirus in Iran had died, the first such death of an Indian outside the country.

Additional secretary Dammu Ravi, the external affairs ministry’s point person for all COVID-19-related matters, told a news briefing that an elderly man had died after being infected.

He noted that the virus attacks more vulnerable age groups whose immunity levels are low, and made it clear that the death hadn’t occurred because of the “lack of attention or care”.

“Any death of an Indian is unfortunate,” Ravi said.

He acknowledged that Indian authorities had faced challenges in separating those who had tested positive in Iran from their families. Most of the Indian currently in Iran and also those infected were Shia pilgrims from Kashmir.

The Indian ambassador and other officials had explained the consequences of infected people not being separated from their families and had been successful to a large extent in segregating the positive cases in a “hospital kind of environment”, Ravi said.