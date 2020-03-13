Coronavirus fear makes IIT Delhi shut down hostels, JNU, Jamia suspend classes

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:55 IST

In an effort to stem the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-D) has asked all its students to vacate hostel rooms till March 31 with the exception of foreign students and PhD scholars. The rooms are to be vacated by Sunday night.

An email sent by IIT-D Assistant Registrar Mukesh Chand on Friday asked students of B Tech, M Tech, MSc, MBA and other courses to leave the hostels by midnight of March 15.

“This also applies to students currently living in Nalanda, IP Apartments and off-campus (Katwaria Sarai and Ber Sarai),” the email stated.

The email said students were allowed to leave their stuff locked in their rooms.

“The students are required to lock their rooms properly before leaving the hostel and fill the entry/exit register of the hostel concerned and the mess rebate form,” the email said.

The Institute had announced the suspension of classes and examinations until March 31 on Thursday. Besides, IIT-D has also suspended all board events including inter-hostel events till March 31.

The institute has allowed international students and those enrolled in PhD programmes “in case their research is in a crucial stage” to stay back. However, they will need prior permission from their supervisors.

As a precautionary measure, the technology institute has also prohibited the entry of visitors in hostels without prior permission from the warden.

The institute also announced that the mess facilities for off-campus students will also remain suspended from Monday till further orders.

“All Night Canteens and Juice Centers in hostels will remain closed from 16.03.2020 to till further orders. Extra Vigilance be exercised on a daily basis on Mess Workers and cleaning staff that they should not suffer any symptoms of Corona Virus (Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever, General Feeling of

being unwell, Shortness of Breath),” the email added.

Students have also been advised to take necessary precautions while travelling and even otherwise.

Earlier today, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) announced suspension of classes and examination till March 31.

“In view of the situation arising out of coronavirus (COVID-19), it is hereby notified that all lectures, class presentations and examinations at JNU are suspended until March 31 with immediate effect,” JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) also suspended classes till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gatherings in the wake of the outbreak. The ongoing university exams, however, will continue as per the schedule.

“Teachers should make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online. Teachers should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online,” university Registrar AP Siddiqui said in a statement.

Jamia has also announced to shut down all schools run by it till March 31, but the board examinations will continue according to schedule.